Avenida Libramiento Sur número 3216, colonia Jardines del Rincón, C.P. 58270, Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico
Застройщик
2012
English, Русский, Español
gobalcostamaya.com
We are a company dedicated to the creation of public and private infrastructure. We established our company, Gobal, with the mission of providing professional and quality compliance with the commitments assumed. We do this through a bank trust, the safest way to acquire a property, and the platform on which we have built our project.

We are radically changing the vision of life by the sea, offering a unique combination of services, architecture, comfort, security, infrastructure and proximity to nature. We believe that home is a place where we can obtain a supply of positive emotions.

