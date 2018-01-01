  1. Realting.com
Range International Property Investments

ОАЭ, Aspect Tower, Business Bay Office 2601, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Агентство недвижимости
2016
English, Русский
range.ae
Описание

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.

Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Новостройки
Design Quarter в самом креативном районе Дубая
Design Quarter в самом креативном районе Дубая
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 467,189
76–156 м² 3 квартиры
Сдача в: -2026
Старт продаж элитных апартаментов Design Quarter в самом креативном районе Дубая!

В самом сердце Dubai Design District гордо возвышается новый флагманский проект от Meraas – Design Quarter at d3.

Вокруг – штаб-квартиры всемирно известных модных домов и офисы стартапов. Самый творческий район, где проводятся крупнейшие мероприятия, связанные с модой, музыкой, культурой и искусством.

📍Dubai Design District

Резиденции в проекте Design Quarter at d3 станут первыми во всемирно известном дизайнерском районе Дубая!

❗️Продажи стартуют 18 марта. У вас еще есть время первыми забронировать лучший вариант.

Самые привлекательные цены в районе!
К покупке доступны квартиры с 1-3 спальнями. 

Средние цены:
💵 -средняя цена за 1 спальные апартаменты  $510 000 (~38 418 000₽)
💵-средняя цена за 2-спальные апартаменты $788 000 (~59 360 000₽)
💵-средняя цена за 3-спальные апартаменты $1,161 млн (~87 458 000₽)
Площадь от 75м²

Инфраструктура комплекса:
• открытый бассейн
• тренажерный зал
• зона барбекю
• изысканные рестораны
• парки и зеленые сады
• игровые площадки
• теннисные и баскетбольные корты 

Сдача проекта – май 2027 года

Уточните детали и оставьте заявку на бронирование по лучшей цене📩

Bluewaters Bay
Bluewaters Bay
Дубай, ОАЭ
Сдача в: -2026
Старт продаж второй Башни на Bluewaters от качественного и престижного застройщика Meraas ^
Данный проект находится в уникальном месторасположении, что позволяет жителям добраться до знаковых достопримечательностей Дубая по основным автомагистралям, дорожным сетям и пешеходным маршрутам.
Сам проект включает:
﻿﻿2 ЗДАНИЯ (первое распродалось за 3 часа)
﻿﻿672 ЖИЛЫХ КВАРТИРЫ
﻿﻿КВАРТИРЫ С 1, 2, 3 и 4 СПАЛЬНЯМИ
﻿﻿3 ПЕНТХАУСА
﻿﻿1 РОЗНИЧНАЯ ЕДИНИЦА
﻿﻿КУРОРТНЫЙ БАССЕЙН
﻿﻿ДЕТСКИЙ БАССЕЙН
﻿﻿ФИТНЕС КЛУБ
﻿﻿ЗЕЛЕНЫЕ ПРОСТРАНСТВА И ПЛОЩАДКИ ДЛЯ БАРБЕКЮ
﻿﻿ТЕННИСНЫЙ KOPT

