Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Zimnicea
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Zimnicea, Romania

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 100 000 m² in Zimnicea, Romania
Office 100 000 m²
Zimnicea, Romania
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 32767/1
Crude Vegetable Oil Production Facility for acquisition, strategically located in Port Zimni…
$23,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go