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Terraced Mansions for sale in Romania

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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Bucharest, Romania
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Mansion 5 bedrooms
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in Tineretului (sector 4), the most sought-after area of Bucharest, this beautifully…
$1,99M
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