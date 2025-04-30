  1. Realting.com
Second citizenship in Romania

Romania Romania
Process duration: from 24 months
Costs: from
$8,871
;
Second citizenship in Romania
Second citizenship
Description
Benefits

About the Immigration Program

Romanian citizenship is rightfully considered one of the most accessible options for becoming a citizen of the European Union. It will allow you to legally live, study and work anywhere in Europe, travel visa-free to 170 countries and apply for an E-2 investment visa to the United States. Your children will be able to apply for a scholarship or receive a grant to study in other EU countries.

 

Reasons for obtaining:

Repatriation. 

This is the fastest way to obtain citizenship. The program was created for those who have historical ties to Romania. In this case, there is no need to live in the country either before or after obtaining citizenship.

 

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 24 months
Costs
Costs
from
$8,871
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
