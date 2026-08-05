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Business for Sale in Bucharest, Romania

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сommercial properties
11
hotels
4
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2 properties total found
Established business 25 m² in Bucharest, Romania
Established business 25 m²
Bucharest, Romania
Area 25 m²
Investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndham Garden near Henri Coandă AirportAre you loo…
$223,708
Leave a request
Established business 25 m² in Bucharest, Romania
Established business 25 m²
Bucharest, Romania
Area 25 m²
Equity investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndham Garden near Henri Coandă AirportAre …
$56,215
Leave a request
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