  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Bucharest
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania

New Medical Clinic for Sale in Bucharest, Romania
New Medical Clinic for Sale
Bucharest, Romania
Area 1 265 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to you an opportunity to acquire a prime plot of land measuring 14,600 sqm locate…
Price on request
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
9% Yield Office Building for Sale in Voluntari, Romania
9% Yield Office Building for Sale
Voluntari, Romania
Area 7 100 m²
Number of floors 8
We are pleased to offer for sale a well-maintained property constructed in 2010, currently f…
$11,80M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
READY BUSINESS in Bucharest, Romania
READY BUSINESS
Bucharest, Romania
Area 125 000 m²
Ready business Shopping center in Bucharest, Romania. 125,000 m², 85% leased. We do no…
Price on request
21.500 euro/ month rent Shopping Centre in Bucharest, Romania
21.500 euro/ month rent Shopping Centre
Bucharest, Romania
Number of floors 1
We offer you for sale a new commercial property rented for medium term. Great investment opp…
$4,35M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 70 Rooms Built 2008 in Bucharest, Romania
Hotel 70 Rooms Built 2008
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 70
Area 4 510 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to you a 2008 constructed building featuring an impressive usable area of 4510 sq…
$5,24M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
Modern Hotel 80% occupancy rate in Bucharest, Romania
Modern Hotel 80% occupancy rate
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 70
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to you a contemporary hotel available for purchase in the Northern region of Buch…
$5,25M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 25 m² in Bucharest, Romania
Hotel 25 m²
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A modern 4-star hotel with 270 rooms, located just 150 meters from the terminal of the large…
$233,193
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
10% Yield fully rented warehouse in Bucharest, Romania
10% Yield fully rented warehouse
Bucharest, Romania
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a new warehouse available for sale, fully leased to six tenants spanning v…
$2,23M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
Office Building rented to Governamental Tenant (9.3% yield !) in Bucharest, Romania
Office Building rented to Governamental Tenant (9.3% yield !)
Bucharest, Romania
Area 11 485 m²
Number of floors 3
The most reliable tenant in the office rental market is a governmental institution. A long-t…
$21,07M
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
