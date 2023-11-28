Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. New Orleans
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in New Orleans, United States

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
5 room house in New Orleans, United States
5 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own in the Lower Garden District at an affordable price. This well-pr…
€501,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house in New Orleans, United States
2 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Charming cottage nestled on tree lined Memphis Street, just 2 blocks from Harrison Avenue. T…
€533,845
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house in New Orleans, United States
4 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Newly constructed home nestled in the sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood. Meticulously …
€546,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Seize this incredible opportunity! Embrace the best of both worlds by owning and residing in…
€547,442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house in New Orleans, United States
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in New Orleans, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir