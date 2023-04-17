Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kyiv Oblast
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room housein Rozhny, Ukraine
4 room house
Rozhny, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,457
SH-163-883 I sell a house built in 2010, the village of Rozhny, ST Trudovik, Tsentralnaya S…
5 room housein Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
5 room house
Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 84,664
I sell a House with a Fireplace Lake Romankov Dneprovskoe highway SH-163-082 I sell a 3-st…

Properties features in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir