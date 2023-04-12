Ukraine
Ukraine
Cottages for sale in Ukraine
Cottage
8 properties total found
New
Cottage
Lisky, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 503,831
Двухэтажный дом общей площадью 450 м2 на территории 12 сот. Первая линия у моря. Состо…
Cottage 5 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
530 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 778,648
Total area is 530 sq m. Situated on a plot 14.8 acres.(State act). In the basement are loc…
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 109,927
The house at 16 Stations of the Great Fountain is available for sale. Level 3, 196 sq m. Tot…
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 549,634
3-level house with a total area of 330 sq.m. for sale. On the 1st floor .-- a spacious hal…
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 123,668
A new cottage for sale. The total area is 125 sq.m. 3 level. Garage. 7st. Velikiy Fontan. Al…
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
347 m²
€ 824,451
The cottage in the 347.7 sq m cottage village of Oasis is offered for sale. 7.2 acres. Close…
3 room cottage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 57,712
"Light Sauvignon" is a ready-made homeownership with a full package of permits. With a state…
3 room cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 141,989
Repair. Plot 2.5 acres. 2 floors: 1st floor - studio 42 m, cabinet 12 m, s/y, hallway. 2nd f…
