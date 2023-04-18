Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region

Residential properties for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

Sakarya
4
Sapanca
1
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Kurtkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kurtkoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 183 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 659,500
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
4 room housein Uenluece, Turkey
4 room house
Uenluece, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,605
Rural Sapanca, located in a position overlooking Sapanca Lake, one of the most special natur…
Villa 4 room villain Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Sapanca, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Apartmentin Budaklar, Turkey
Apartment
Budaklar, Turkey
€ 54,006
PROJECT DETAILS Our project is the first project of world’s biggest students campus manageme…

Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir