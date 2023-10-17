Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Switzerland

Vaud
34
Montreux
13
Lausanne
11
Ticino
10
Geneva
7
Valais Wallis
6
Circolo dell Isole
3
106 properties total found
1 room apartment in Moehlin, Switzerland
1 room apartment
Moehlin, Switzerland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
€42,162
Castle 8 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Castle 8 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Castle 10km from the center of Geneva from the French side, 3km to Lake Lehman. The …
€12,80M
Villa Villa with garage, with basement in Ticino, Switzerland
Villa Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
Area 483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 900 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the embassy quarter A unique offer in the very center of Genev…
€37,00M
House in Geneva, Switzerland
House
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 1 100 m²
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the historical center of Geneva A unique rare object: a chic m…
€24,74M
4 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
€1,29M
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bathroom…
€1,28M
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€3,90M
5 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey house with an area of 470 m², rooms: 9, bedrooms: 5, balcony, terrace. Layout: bath…
€4,36M
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
€4,65M
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
€4,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€2,79M
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€2,50M
4 room house in Lugano, Switzerland
4 room house
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
€1,48M
Villa Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
€20,00M
9 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
€18,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
€6,90M
8 room house in Nyon, Switzerland
8 room house
Nyon, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury home is located on a large plot of 16,402 m² in the picturesque Trelexa area, ju…
€7,50M
7 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magnificent man…
€1,000,000
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,00M
6 room house in Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
€5,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Modern villa with lake view. This attractive villa with modern architecture, light and airy …
€9,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
The bright 340 sq m house is located in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland. The house has 7 bed…
€2,77M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
The beautiful house is located in Collonge-Bellrive, Geneva, Switzerland. The house has an a…
€17,01M
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with sauna, with heating
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
A modern villa overlooking the mountainous area is located in a quiet and secluded location …
€2,75M
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 550 m²
The excellent 18th century house is on the elevations of Lytree This beautiful farm has kep…
€2,41M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
The charming villa overlooking the lake and mountains is in the Swiss city of Minuzio. The h…
€5,06M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
The elite house is located in Horgen, canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The three-storey house …
€6,31M

About Switzerland

Officially known as the Swiss Confederation, a sovereign state located in Europe. Being a landlocked country, it borders many neighboring countries including Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Liechtenstein. Apart from the reputation of being one of the most developed countries in the world, it is also extremely wealthy. It has the highest nominal wealth per adult and is one of the most advanced economies in the world.

The key selling point — Quality of life

One of the main reasons why Switzerland sees millions of visitors each year is the high quality of life and standard of living. Cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Bern, among others, are popular travel destinations and see a large number of tourists each year. The country is also famous for breath-taking landscapes and natural beauty due to the mountainous terrain and topography. Apart from popular cities and spectacular views, the country has many resorts, winter sports, adventure activities, among other attractions that make it a perfect holiday destination for all kinds of travelers.

Buying property in Switzerland

Being one of the countries that offer the highest standards of living, Switzerland is obviously a great choice to move into permanently. There are many property deals available for sale that you can compare with the help of a good real estate agent. However, there are a few restrictions when it comes to foreigners buying property in cities. All things considered, Switzerland is still a prime choice and location when it comes to buying a property. There are a lot of options available when you are considering buying property in Switzerland. From apartments, studios, luxury villas, and other similar options, you can compare and choose the deal that makes the most sense for you. As the real estate market can be quite competitive it is important to do your research before finalizing a deal.

