  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

516 properties total found
7 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
7 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,095,000
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 595,000
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 740,000
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 89 m²
€ 288,000
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 117 m²
€ 356,500
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 117 m²
€ 360,000
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 131 m²
€ 485,000
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 125 m²
€ 447,000
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 107 m²
€ 319,395
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Villa Villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 125 m²
€ 374,000
Surrounded by pine trees and guarded by the Mount of Ponoig, the Polop Hills Residential off…
Chalet in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Chalet
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Area 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, totally private, fo…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 399,500
CHALET STOPPED IN THE CENTER OF THE WORK, DIVIDED IN 2 PLANTS, FOUND METER SCASES FROM THE C…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 525,000
CHALET MODERN IN THE CENTER OF THE WORK, FEW STEPS OF THE AVENUE, 360M2 OF PARCELA, WITH AM…
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
€ 399,900
¡¡¡¡New and very good quality work!!!! Ground floor and first floor house with basement and…
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 740,000
Introducing the stunning spacious villa on two floors in El Albir. It is a cozy and clean co…
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,495,000
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,495,000
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,375,000
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
€ 275,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 518,500
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€ 635,000
The residential complex, consisting of 10 modern villas, is located in El Albir, a 5-minute …
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
The villas are located in Polop, in a quiet urbanization. Nearby is a shopping center with a…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 179,000
A beautiful and spacious townhouse with several sun terraces is located in an urbanization w…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 190,500
For sale is a semi-detached three-story house with a plot of 100m2 in the province of Alican…
5 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
4 room house in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
