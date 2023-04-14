Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

222 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 101 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,900
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURANew residential complex of apartments in a …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 68 m² 2 Floor
€ 69,900
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 299,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 199,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 249,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 25 m² 1 Floor
€ 38,500
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 259,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 199,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 267,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURANew private residential complex of apartmen…
4 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 141 m²
€ 299,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 305,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 478,250
Ground floor apartment in a private residential, located in Guardamar del Segura, just 2 min…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 115 m²
€ 220,000
Beautiful flat located in an unbeatable location, just 50 meters from the sandy beach of Gua…
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 126,500
If you are looking for a property to move into immediately, practical, furnished, close to t…
4 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 225,000
Flat situated in the centre of Guardamar, next to the town hall square. Spacious corner flat…
1 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 56,900
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area, located on the 1st floor. The tot…
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 99,500
We are pleased to offer this 2 bed apartment for sale avenida del puerto Guardamar del Segur…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 319,000
900 meters from the beach, this new residential is located in Guardamar del Segura, one of t…
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 220,000
Marjal Beach is one of the most exclusive residential areas on the Costa Blanca. It is desig…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 451,550
The residential is located in Guardamar del Segura just 2 minutes walk from the beach. It is…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 289,000
New residential in Guardamar del Segura, 3 towers of 9 homes in each of them, where you can …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 300,000
Less than 500 meters from the beach, there is a building with a modern design in the heart o…
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 237,000
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 272,000
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 368,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 78,000
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 62.00 m2, the apart…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 165,000
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 83 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX WITH THE TYPE IN THE SEA IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA The new residential compl…
