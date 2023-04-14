UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Guardamar del Segura
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment
Clear all
222 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
1 Floor
€ 199,900
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURANew residential complex of apartments in a …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
2 Floor
€ 69,900
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 218,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 299,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 199,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 249,900
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
25 m²
1 Floor
€ 38,500
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 259,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 199,900
New modern apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the city of Guardamar del Segura…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 267,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURANew private residential complex of apartmen…
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
141 m²
€ 299,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
113 m²
€ 305,000
Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Spectacular homes located in the center of …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 478,250
Ground floor apartment in a private residential, located in Guardamar del Segura, just 2 min…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
115 m²
€ 220,000
Beautiful flat located in an unbeatable location, just 50 meters from the sandy beach of Gua…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 126,500
If you are looking for a property to move into immediately, practical, furnished, close to t…
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
200 m²
€ 225,000
Flat situated in the centre of Guardamar, next to the town hall square. Spacious corner flat…
1 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 56,900
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area, located on the 1st floor. The tot…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 99,500
We are pleased to offer this 2 bed apartment for sale avenida del puerto Guardamar del Segur…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 319,000
900 meters from the beach, this new residential is located in Guardamar del Segura, one of t…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 220,000
Marjal Beach is one of the most exclusive residential areas on the Costa Blanca. It is desig…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 451,550
The residential is located in Guardamar del Segura just 2 minutes walk from the beach. It is…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 289,000
New residential in Guardamar del Segura, 3 towers of 9 homes in each of them, where you can …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 300,000
Less than 500 meters from the beach, there is a building with a modern design in the heart o…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 237,000
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 272,000
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
115 m²
€ 368,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
62 m²
€ 78,000
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 62.00 m2, the apart…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
€ 165,000
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
1 Floor
€ 315,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX WITH THE TYPE IN THE SEA IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA The new residential compl…
