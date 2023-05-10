Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug

Pool Residential properties for sale in Troitsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Voronovskoe
94
poselenie Pervomayskoe
39
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
19
poselenie Schapovskoe
10
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
6
17 properties total found
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 410,819
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 586,885
9 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 13
Area 939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,408,524
4 room house in Bezobrazovo, Russia
4 room house
Bezobrazovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 258,229
8 room house in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,917
9 room house in Schapovo, Russia
9 room house
Schapovo, Russia
Rooms 17
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,032,917
8 room house in Fominskoye, Russia
8 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 669 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 586,885
6 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 762,950
7 room house in poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 268,793
5 room house in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,578,720
6 room house in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 939,016
9 room house in Raevo, Russia
9 room house
Raevo, Russia
Rooms 14
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 762,950
9 room house in Krasnoe, Russia
9 room house
Krasnoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 645,573
9 room house in Krasnoe, Russia
9 room house
Krasnoe, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,347,539
9 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,408,524
9 room house in Bylovo, Russia
9 room house
Bylovo, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 712 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 811,662
9 room house in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,408,524

Properties features in Troitsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir