Residential properties for sale in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia

18 properties total found
8 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 359 m² Number of floors 3
€ 552,128
5 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 440,598
Object code in the Agency's database: 368-334, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Flower m / p…
4 room housein Bylovo, Russia
4 room house
Bylovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,936
Object code in the Agency's database: 195-322, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
4 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
4 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
4 Number of rooms 117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 143,553
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-866, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
8 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,645,341
Object code in the Agency's database: 184-725, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino ec…
6 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
6 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 292,628
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-960, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
7 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 328 m² Number of floors 2
€ 770,771
Object code in the Agency's database: 534-807, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Fortops KP (…
6 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
6 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,477
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-958, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
5 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,485,224
The object code in the Agency's database: 184-703, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Rin…
7 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 344 m² Number of floors 3
€ 215,219
The object code in the agency base is 504-718, Kaluga highway, 27 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
6 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 883,405
The code of the object in the Agency's database: 312-418, Kaluga highway, 22 km from the Mos…
8 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
8 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 585,256
The code of the object in the agency base 330-233, Kaluzhskoe highway, 25 km from MKAD, Hyde…
9 room housein Raevo, Russia
9 room house
Raevo, Russia
14 Number of rooms 1 500 m² Number of floors 4
€ 750,894
Object code in the Agency's database: 123-808, Kaluga highway, 22 km from MKAD, Starodachnoe…
5 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 307 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,269,894
Object code in agency base 184-701, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino eco-village (…
9 room housein Krasnoe, Russia
9 room house
Krasnoe, Russia
11 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,208,511
Object code in agency base 170-803, Kaluzhsky Highway, 25 km from MKAD, Levitan KP (Shaganin…
9 room housein Bylovo, Russia
9 room house
Bylovo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 712 m² Number of floors 3
€ 763,593
The code of the object in the base of the agency 195-818, Kaluzhskoe highway, 24 km from MKA…
7 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
7 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
7 Number of rooms 435 m² Number of floors 4
€ 265,021
Object code in agency base 131-838, Kaluga Highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake k/p (Kuzeny…
8 room housein Sof’ino, Russia
8 room house
Sof’ino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 460 m² Number of floors 4
€ 607,341
Object code in agency base 131-839, Kaluga Highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake k/p (Kuzeny…

