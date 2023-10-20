Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Solntsevo District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Solntsevo District, Russia

studios
54
Apartment To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/15
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №13 for sale wi…
€60,537
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 9/15
€85,568
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/15
€78,401
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/15
€85,038
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€86,090
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 12/15
€78,542
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 15/15
€85,429
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 12/15
€85,041
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/15
€84,608
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/15
€84,089
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/15
€62,385
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,103
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,103
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 13/15
€80,742
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 11/15
€80,501
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 9/15
€80,724
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/15
€80,603
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€80,241
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€80,241
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/15
€75,937
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,323
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€86,851
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 12/15
€86,456
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 9/15
€80,600
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€64,141
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/15
€68,479
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€85,324
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€82,043
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€79,395
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 15/15
€73,433

Properties features in Solntsevo District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir