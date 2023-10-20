Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Solntsevo District

Residential properties for sale in Solntsevo District, Russia

apartments
56
57 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/15
Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class. Studio №13 for sale wi…
€60,537
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 9/15
€85,568
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/15
€78,401
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/15
€85,038
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€86,090
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 12/15
€78,542
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 15/15
€85,429
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 12/15
€85,041
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/15
€84,608
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/15
€84,089
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/15
€62,385
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,103
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,103
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 13/15
€80,742
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 11/15
€80,501
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 9/15
€80,724
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/15
€80,603
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€80,241
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€80,241
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/15
€75,937
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€81,323
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€86,851
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 12/15
€86,456
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 9/15
€80,600
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/15
€64,141
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/15
€68,479
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 15/15
€85,324
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€82,043
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 15/15
€79,395
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with with repair, bargaining possible
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 15/15
€73,433

Properties features in Solntsevo District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir