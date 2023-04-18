Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Leninsky District
  5. Razvilka
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Razvilka, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 12
€ 146,409
LCD "UP-quarter Roman" is a unique two-level quarter, where on the upper level - private ter…
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 101 m² Number of floors 11
€ 182,667
For sale two-level elite bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design layout. …
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 11
€ 88,588
For sale cozy 2 bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design layout. Spacious …
1 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 11
€ 81,717
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design planning. T…
Realting.com
Go