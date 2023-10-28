Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia

apartments
11
11 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/10
€65,624
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/16
€89,350
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 41 m²
€89,854
3 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/16
€123,171
1 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 21/25
It is offered on the Direct sale of a visible cozy one-room apartment in the new residential…
€73,701
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Art. 49363632 Apartment with design repairs and loggia on the 21st floor of a new house nea…
€90,864
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 83 m²
Art. 48950686 Dear customers! On sale is a spacious family 3-room apartment in a brick …
€186,271
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
I will sell the apartment of a studio in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. Whi…
€60,071
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€103,181
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€96,114
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€95,609

Properties features in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia

