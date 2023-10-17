Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Sergievskoe
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/10
€63,035
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/16
€86,309
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 41 m²
€86,620
3 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/16
€123,161
1 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 21/25
It is offered on the Direct sale of a visible cozy one-room apartment in the new residential…
€70,793
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Art. 49363632 Apartment with design repairs and loggia on the 21st floor of a new house nea…
€87,593
Apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Area 83 m²
Art. 48950686 Dear customers! On sale is a spacious family 3-room apartment in a brick …
€179,566
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
€57,701
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€99,110
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€92,322
2 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house. Preferential mortgage is possible. White fini…
€91,837

Properties features in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir