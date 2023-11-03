Residential properties for sale in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 92 m²
Art. 53978680 Three-bedroom apartment 100 sq.m. + terrace 100 sq.m. in LCD Sergey Jesenin! …
€189,148
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 262 m²
Art. 52549792 It is offered for sale a unique species apartment with a total area of 262 …
€559,310
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 143 m²
Art. 52570429 A rare offer that all lovers of modern Petersburg dream of! We present to …
€432,194
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 19/19
Direct sale of a spacious studio with renovation and furniture in a new modern house of the …
€54,321
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Art. 51896207 Spacious, bright one-room apartment in the seaside area within walking dist…
€76,168
1 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 24/24
One call separates you from the apartment of your dreams. Property for more than 5 years.…
€87,842
1 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 1 bedroom apartment within walking distance from the metro "Ozerki" in a good brick…
€88,347
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 67 m²
Art. 49354937 On sale, the assignment in the LCD "Grand View" is suitable for family mortga…
€228,809
2 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 7/19
Sell the 2nd room apartment, in the heart of the Primorsky district, 300 meters from the con…
€124,897
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 78 m²
Art. 46090053 Offered for sale spacious 2 to apartment , equipped with everything necessary…
€188,131
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 38 m²
Art. 44349420 You are offered a view apartment located in the Alagin Apart aparth complex, …
€142,370
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 119 m²
€596,936
2 room apartment with furniture in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/9
A unique offer! Two apartments nearby! You can buy a neighboring 1 bedroom apartment of 45 …
€140,345
1 room apartment with furniture in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1 room apartment with furniture
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/9
I sell a cozy apartment with good repairs in a good inhabited area, 1987 house . Near kinde…
€68,153
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 99 m²
Art. 37810557 We offer you a spacious view apartment in the LCD premium class "STOCKHOLM", …
€289,824
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 67 m²
€244,052
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 105 m²
Art. 33243950 Good afternoon, dear buyer. Three-room apartment for sale with an area of 104…
€240,303
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 92 m²
Art. 32595652 Hello, dear Client! Uncompromising offer - apartment in a business-class resi…
€382,667
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 45 m²
€174,911
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 44 m²
Art. 19868662 Unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 1-room apartment from indiv…
€179,722
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 50 m²
Art. 19870358 A unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 1-room apartment from ind…
€222,707
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 44 m²
Art. 20770084 One-room apartment in the club house "Petrovskaya Kosa, 1" on Petrovsky Island…
€179,722
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 94 m²
Art. 19870868 Unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 3-room apartment from indiv…
€402,861
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 67 m²
Art. 18648926 Your attention will be offered a 2 bedroom apartment in the Zhk of Three Wind …
€204,964
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 89 m²
Art. 15400706 The lovers of Primorsky district are presented with a magnificent cozy 3 bedro…
€196,887
Apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Area 61 m²
Art. 3358520 Dear buyer!We present to your attention a 2-room apartment in Primorsky distric…
€95,919

