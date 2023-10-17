UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug Ozero Dolgoe
Apartments
Apartments for sale in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
29 properties total found
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
262 m²
€535,290
1
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
143 m²
€418,500
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
86 m²
€129,443
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
92 m²
€199,517
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
29 m²
19/19
€53,337
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
37 m²
Art. 51896207 Spacious, bright one-room apartment in the seaside area within walking dist…
€76,391
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
1
43 m²
24/24
€84,370
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
38 m²
9/9
€84,855
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
135 m²
Art. 50247491 Dear customers! Lively for a video apartment! ABOUT HOUSE LIFE-Primorsky …
€350,372
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
67 m²
Art. 49354937 On sale, the assignment in the LCD "Grand View" is suitable for family mortga…
€223,849
Recommend
2 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2
69 m²
7/19
I will sell a 2-room apartment in the very center of Primorsky district, 300 meters from the…
€119,960
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
43 m²
12/24
€72,336
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
78 m²
€180,052
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
38 m²
Art. 44349420 You are offered a view apartment located in the Alagin Apart aparth complex, …
€136,256
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
38 m²
2/23
Urgent sale in the modern ZHK "Esenin" Comfortable accommodation in this location provides t…
€76,127
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
119 m²
€571,301
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2
73 m²
8/9
A unique offer! Two apartments nearby! You can buy a neighboring 1 bedroom apartment of 45 …
€134,798
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1
34 m²
8/9
I sell a cozy apartment with good repairs in a good inhabited area, 1987 house . Near kinde…
€66,429
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
99 m²
Art. 37810557 We offer you a spacious view apartment in the LCD premium class "STOCKHOLM", …
€277,378
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
67 m²
€233,572
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
105 m²
Art. 33243950 Good afternoon, dear buyer. Three-room apartment for sale with an area of 104…
€231,635
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
92 m²
Art. 32595652 Hello, dear Client! Uncompromising offer - apartment in a business-class resi…
€368,864
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
45 m²
€167,400
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
44 m²
Art. 19868662 Unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 1-room apartment from indiv…
€173,239
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
50 m²
Art. 19870358 A unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 1-room apartment from ind…
€213,143
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
44 m²
Art. 20770084 One-room apartment in the club house "Petrovskaya Kosa, 1" on Petrovsky Island…
€173,239
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
94 m²
Art. 19870868 Unique offer! It is proposed for the transfer of a 3-room apartment from indiv…
€388,329
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
67 m²
Art. 18648926 Your attention will be offered a 2 bedroom apartment in the Zhk of Three Wind …
€197,571
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
89 m²
Art. 15400706 The lovers of Primorsky district are presented with a magnificent cozy 3 bedro…
€189,785
Recommend
