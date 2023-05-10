Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Odintsovo
83
105 properties total found
2 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 19/25
€ 124,067
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/25
€ 84,394
House in Kubinka, Russia
House
Kubinka, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 72,774
6 room house in Zvenigorod, Russia
6 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 255,162
House in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House
Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 626,969
House 2 bathrooms in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 129,115
House in Usovo, Russia
House
Usovo, Russia
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 833,847
3 room house in Odintsovo, Russia
3 room house
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 729,033
6 room house in Barvikha, Russia
6 room house
Barvikha, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 874,840
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 118,117
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 118,671
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 116,873
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€ 115,669
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 117,583
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 117,850
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 127,000
2 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 167,571
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 127,992
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 123,433
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 126,223
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 123,129
2 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 166,957
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 126,686
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 121,727
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 123,129
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 123,129
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 127,676
2 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 166,611
2 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 167,912
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 127,360

Properties features in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

