  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

House in Kubinka, Russia
House
Kubinka, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 72,774
6 room house in Zvenigorod, Russia
6 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 255,162
House in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House
Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 626,969
House 2 bathrooms in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 129,115
House in Usovo, Russia
House
Usovo, Russia
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 833,847
3 room house in Odintsovo, Russia
3 room house
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 729,033
6 room house in Barvikha, Russia
6 room house
Barvikha, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 874,840
3 room house in Zhukovka, Russia
3 room house
Zhukovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,458,067
4 room house in Usovo, Russia
4 room house
Usovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 820,818
House in Sosny, Russia
House
Sosny, Russia
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 874,840
5 room house in Sosny, Russia
5 room house
Sosny, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,166,453
5 room house in Gorki-2, Russia
5 room house
Gorki-2, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,356,002
5 room house in Dubki, Russia
5 room house
Dubki, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 714,453
9 room house in Razdory, Russia
9 room house
Razdory, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 730 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,745,726
9 room house in Dubki, Russia
9 room house
Dubki, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,676,777
9 room house in Barvikha, Russia
9 room house
Barvikha, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 10,944,240
9 room house in Barvikha, Russia
9 room house
Barvikha, Russia
Rooms 18
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 8,481,786
9 room house in Sosny, Russia
9 room house
Sosny, Russia
Rooms 14
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,749,680
9 room house in Soloslovo, Russia
9 room house
Soloslovo, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 10,944,240

