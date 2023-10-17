Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Sosenskoe
6455
poselenie Desenovskoe
1848
Moskovsky Settlement
8
poselenie Marushkinskoe
5
poselenie Ryazanovskoe
5
poselenie Vnukovskoe
4
poselenie Voskresenskoe
4
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
3
8 334 properties total found
4 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/15
€139,979
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/15
€82,096
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/15
€87,731
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/15
€89,203
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/15
€114,686
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
€84,374
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/16
€138,644
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/16
€82,895
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/15
€91,166
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/15
€83,100
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/15
€81,591
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/15
€108,862
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/16
€59,601
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/15
€82,567
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/15
€88,034
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/16
€135,615
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/16
€108,481
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 10/15
€127,985
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 6/16
€61,656
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/16
€137,166
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/16
€136,698
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/15
€88,694
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/15
€61,826
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
€91,796
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 12/15
€56,538
4 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/16
€120,396
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/16
€63,949
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
€91,454
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/16
€82,519
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/15
€84,703

Properties features in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

