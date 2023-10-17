Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Sosenskoe
6476
poselenie Desenovskoe
1854
poselenie Marushkinskoe
21
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
17
poselenie Voskresenskoe
12
Moskovsky Settlement
8
poselenie Ryazanovskoe
7
poselenie Vnukovskoe
5
8 402 properties total found
4 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/15
€139,979
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/15
€82,096
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/15
€87,731
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/15
€89,203
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/15
€114,686
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
€84,374
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/16
€138,644
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/16
€82,895
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/15
€91,166
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/15
€83,100
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/15
€81,591
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/15
€108,862
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/16
€59,601
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/15
€82,567
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/15
€88,034
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/16
€135,615
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/16
€108,481
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house with internet, with water system, with sewerage supply
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€358,814
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 10/15
€127,985
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 6/16
€61,656
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/16
€137,166
3 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/16
€136,698
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/15
€88,694
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/15
€61,826
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
€91,796
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 12/15
€56,538
4 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/16
€120,396
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/16
€63,949
2 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
€91,454
1 room apartment in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/16
€82,519

Property types in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug

apartments
houses

Properties features in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir