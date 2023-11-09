Located 5km from the Moscow Ring Road, Nekrasovka is one of Moscow’s most promising districts: new housing and related infrastructure are being actively built there. At the same time, the change in the architectural appearance of the district has not affected the level of real estate prices, and in Nekrasovka you can buy a flat in 5 minutes’ drive from the metro for very reasonable money.

Property advantages in the area

Apart from the affordability of housing, the main advantages of Nekrasovka are:

an established transport network, including underground, railway transport, etc;

a wide range of real estate options, making it possible to buy a second-hand flat with finishing in Nekrasovka inexpensively, a studio or even a house;

strongly improved during the last years infrastructure: not only new supermarkets, pharmacies, cathedrals, gyms etc., but also 3 new parks have appeared in the area;

investment opportunity. Becoming a property owner in the area is more than profitable: its value will not diminish but increase in the future, and this applies not only to housing, but also to offices, shop premises, etc. Not surprisingly, the sale of commercial property in Nekrasovka has intensified sharply over the last few years.

Available options and prices

Among residential properties on the primary and secondary market, studios and 1-4 room flats in old houses and new buildings dominate, although it is quite realistic to buy a two-storey house in the Nekrasovka area in Moscow. To buy a small studio with an area of 27 sq. m. it is enough to have 102-103 thousand euros; a one-room flat costs 117-120 thousand euros, a two-room apartment in Nekrasovka — 137-162 thousand euros. Even a 4-bedroom flat is still inexpensive at 200 thousand Euros. Commercial premises for sale include offices, warehouses, shops, beauty salons, etc.

Popular residential complexes

Among modern residential complexes «Nekrasovka» is the leader in sales. Its developer seeks, on the one hand, to provide a wide range of flats with finishing and modern layouts, and on the other hand — to create a kind of «city in a city», a comfortable and self-sufficient place to live. Young people and families with children prevail among those wishing to buy a one-bedroom flat from the developer in the «Nekrasovka» residential complex: they are attracted by the low cost of housing and the prospects of the neighbourhood.

Regardless of what you need: a studio in a new building in Nekrasovka, a one-bedroom flat or your own house, commercial real estate in Nekrasovka, the portal REALTING will quickly find the right property.