Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Nekrasovka District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nekrasovka District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 11/19
Location: Non-cracing 6-10 min Lukhmanovskaya 21-30 min St. Dmitrievsky from 30 min Sellin…
€93,910

Properties features in Nekrasovka District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir