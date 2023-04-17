Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Moskovsky Settlement
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Salarevo, Russia
1 room apartment
Salarevo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 22
€ 150,489
Mortgage TRADE-IN. Military mortgage. Installment. Moscow residence permit. 1-room apartment…
3 room apartmentin Govorovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Govorovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 12
€ 261,637
The residential complex "Tatiana Park" is located in the south-west of New Moscow only 500 m…

Properties features in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir