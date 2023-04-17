Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Moskovsky Settlement

Residential properties for sale in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Salarevo, Russia
1 room apartment
Salarevo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 22
€ 150,489
Mortgage TRADE-IN. Military mortgage. Installment. Moscow residence permit. 1-room apartment…
8 room housein Kartmazovo, Russia
8 room house
Kartmazovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 478 m² Number of floors 4
€ 557,609
Object code in agency base 225-904, Kiev highway, 5 km from MKAD, Kartmazovo k/p (Kartmazovo…
3 room apartmentin Govorovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Govorovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 12
€ 261,637
The residential complex "Tatiana Park" is located in the south-west of New Moscow only 500 m…

Properties features in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir