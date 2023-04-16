Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

30 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment
Palmela, Portugal
140 m²
€ 315,000
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
Villa 3 room villain Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 483,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
4 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
173 m²
€ 349,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartmentin Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
85 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
Villa 2 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
306 m²
€ 920,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 4 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
405 m²
€ 1,230,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 3 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
1 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 670,000
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has th…
Villa 5 room villain Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
5 bath 37 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
3 room apartmentin Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2 bath 212 m² 1 Floor
€ 645,000
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
3 room apartmentin Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
1 room apartmentin Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
45 m²
€ 230,000
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
Villa Villain Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
4 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
154 m²
€ 735,000
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
Villa 3 room villain Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvalhal, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Troy is located on the outskirts of the peninsula to the port, separated from Setubal by the…
Villa 4 room villain Alegrete, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alegrete, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 450,000
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Apartmentin Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply with the ter…
Apartmentin Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in a five-star & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply …
Villa 3 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villain Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
Villa 5 room villain Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
5 bath 470 m²
€ 3,150,000
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
Townhousein Setúbal, Portugal
Townhouse
Setúbal, Portugal
190 m²
€ 589,000
A magnificent complex of townhouses is located on the Troy Peninsula next to the Atlantic Oc…
Villa 3 room villain Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
180 m²
€ 337,500
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…

Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal

