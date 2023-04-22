Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

3 properties total found
9 room house in Katno, Poland
9 room house
Katno, Poland
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 643 m²
€ 764,375
Residence / house of guests / agrotourism I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offe…
Mansion in Stawiguda, Poland
Mansion
Stawiguda, Poland
Number of floors 2
€ 691,396
RESIDENCE / GUEST HOUSE / SPA / WEDDING ROOMThe residence is ideal for living or doing busin…
3 room house in Barczewo, Poland
3 room house
Barczewo, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 255,973
HOUSE COMOD WITH THE POOL A large and comfortable house with pool located in Barczewo at ul.…

Properties features in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

