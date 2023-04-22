The Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship is a large region in the north of Poland. It consists of 21 poviats and 116 communes with a total population of about 1.5 million people. The administrative centre is the city of Olsztyn. The Voivodship is famous for a large number of historical attractions and health resorts, for which tourists from different European countries come here.

Advantages of purchasing a property in the area

Purchase of real estate in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship is worth considering for anyone wishing to live in an area with a good ecology. This area is considered the «green lungs of Poland» — it is home to dozens of forests and around 3,000 lakes, among which the most famous are the Masurian Lakes.

In addition to good ecology, buyers can count on a number of other advantages:

inexpensive housing prices — on average 2-3 times cheaper than in major Polish cities;

well-developed infrastructure — all poviats have shops, schools and other important social facilities.

Which properties are available for sale

The Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship offers a wide range of accommodation for every taste. There are lots of flats and apartments for sale in the larger poviats. Sellers are asking around €1,500-2,000 per square metre.

In smaller poviats private houses, cottages and mansions are regularly put up for sale. The price of such properties in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship is 1000 — 3000 EUR per square metre depending on their condition and location. The most expensive properties are those located near lakes.

The best places to buy accommodation

Olsztyn and Elbląg are most popular with those who want to buy residential property in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. They are the 2 biggest cities in the region with all the necessary facilities. You can not only buy a comfortable home, but also find a good job.

Other places worth considering are Ilawa and Giżycko. These are picturesque communities situated near lakes and forests. They are also suitable for people who want to live in a quiet place, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship is a cosy place on the map of Poland. The area is famous for its beautiful nature and peaceful atmosphere. You can view properties for sale in this area on the REALTING website.