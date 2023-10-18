Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

29 properties total found
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
€718,252
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
€357,119
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
€357,119
5 room house in gmina Tarczyn, Poland
5 room house
gmina Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
€420,513
8 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
€1,48M
6 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 254 m²
€458,549
6 room house with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 247 m²
€623,373
6 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
6 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€420,513
4 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
4 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
€342,327
5 room house in gmina Prazmow, Poland
5 room house
gmina Prazmow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 358 m²
€420,513
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 456 m²
€581,110
5 room house in Ustanow, Poland
5 room house
Ustanow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
€486,020
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 650 m²
€1,02M
7 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
7 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
9 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 538 m²
€496,585
6 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
€739,595
5 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
€464,888
5 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
5 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
€517,717
4 room house in gmina Lesznowola, Poland
4 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
€335,987
9 room house with balcony in Magdalenka, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 20
Area 1 300 m²
€993,171
6 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
€1,20M
7 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
7 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
€483,907
House in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
House
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Area 1 076 m²
€1,15M
8 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
8 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 1 100 m²
€4,12M
9 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
9 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 819 m²
€486,020
House in Magdalenka, Poland
House
Magdalenka, Poland
Area 857 m²
€1,35M
6 room house in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
6 room house
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Freestand-up, functional, spacious house located at very quiet, chamber street on prestige, …
€692,340
8 room house with terrace in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
8 room house with terrace
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 321 m²
GŁÓWNE ATUTY Druga linia zabudowy. Własna uliczka dojazdowa. Bardzo solidna konstrukcja ścia…
€368,918
7 room house with terrace in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
7 room house with terrace
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 272 m²
Gotowy do wprowadzenia dom wolnostojący, trzykondygnacyjny o powierzchni 272,13 m2 #00 usytu…
€370,896

