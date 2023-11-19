Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. powiat piaseczynski

Residential properties for sale in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

apartments
9
houses
29
38 properties total found
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
€695,597
5 room apartment with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
5 room apartment with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
€261,430
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
€345,854
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
€345,854
4 room apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
4 room apartment
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
€253,763
5 room house in gmina Tarczyn, Poland
5 room house
gmina Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
€407,248
6 room apartment in gmina Lesznowola, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 149 m²
Floor 1
€234,051
8 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
€1,43M
6 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 254 m²
€444,085
6 room house with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 247 m²
€603,710
4 room apartment with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
4 room apartment with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
€294,879
6 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
6 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€407,248
4 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
4 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
€331,529
5 room house in gmina Prazmow, Poland
5 room house
gmina Prazmow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 358 m²
€407,248
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 456 m²
€562,781
5 room house in Ustanow, Poland
5 room house
Ustanow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
€470,689
9 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 650 m²
€992,540
7 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
7 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
€1,17M
9 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 538 m²
€480,922
6 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
€716,266
5 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
€450,224
5 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
5 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
€501,386
4 room house in gmina Lesznowola, Poland
4 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
€325,389
9 room house with balcony in Magdalenka, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 20
Area 1 300 m²
€961,843
6 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
€1,17M
7 room house in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
7 room house
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
€468,643
House in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
House
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Area 1 076 m²
€1,12M
8 room house with balcony in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
8 room house with balcony
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 1 100 m²
€3,99M
9 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
9 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 819 m²
€470,689
House in Magdalenka, Poland
House
Magdalenka, Poland
Area 857 m²
€1,31M

Properties features in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
