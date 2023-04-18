Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. gmina Raszyn
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Raszyn, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room housein Falenty Duze, Poland
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 182,781
6 room housein Jaworowa, Poland
6 room house
Jaworowa, Poland
6 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 286,105
4 room housein Jaworowa, Poland
4 room house
Jaworowa, Poland
4 Number of rooms 126 m²
€ 263,276

Properties features in gmina Raszyn, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir