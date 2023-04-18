Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. gmina Raszyn

Residential properties for sale in gmina Raszyn, Poland

Falenty
1
4 properties total found
3 room housein Falenty Duze, Poland
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 182,781
1 room apartmentin Falenty, Poland
1 room apartment
Falenty, Poland
28 m²
€ 81,210
Studio apartment ideal for rent. Location: on the border between Italy and Ochota, Great com…
6 room housein Jaworowa, Poland
6 room house
Jaworowa, Poland
6 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 286,105
4 room housein Jaworowa, Poland
4 room house
Jaworowa, Poland
4 Number of rooms 126 m²
€ 263,276

Properties features in gmina Raszyn, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir