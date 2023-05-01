Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Risan
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 135,000
А5-277. One bedroom apartment with sea view, RisanFor sale cozy apartment with a total area …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 140,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
3 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-268. Three-bedroom apartment in a complex, RisanFor sale an apartment with a total area o…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 217,500
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 192 m²
€ 480,200
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 233,900
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 127 m²
€ 304,500
Luxury duplex apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small residentia…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
А5-260. Bright apartment with two bedrooms and sea views, Boka, RisanFor sale bright and war…
1 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 81,000
A5-197. Cozy studio on the first line of the sea, StrpFor sale studio overlooking the sea wi…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 324,000
A5-199. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale three bedroom apartment in Str…
2 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 156,000
A5-200. Two bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale two bedroom apartment in first l…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
29 m²
€ 50,000
Studio 29sq.m, ground floor, located in the heart of the city of Risan, on the beautiful, me…
2 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 3814-3 Apartment for sale in Strp, near the town of Kotor. It is located on the grou…
Apartment in Strp, Montenegro
Apartment
Strp, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 3814-4 Studio apartment for sale in Strp, near the town of Kotor. It is located on th…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
112 m²
€ 347,000
NUM 3814-2 Apartments in luxurious old, stone villa for sale. The villa is located on…
Apartment in Strp, Montenegro
Apartment
Strp, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 3814 Apartments in luxurious old, stone villa for sale. The villa is located on the c…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 217,000
NUM 3830 Beautiful apartment for sale in Risan, Kotor. The apartment is located in a…
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 92,000
A9-330. Apartments in Risan. MontenegroOne bedroom apartment - 65.58 sq.m., The building vol…
3 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 4
€ 178,000
A9-1046. New Three Bedroom Apartment in Boka BayFor sale 3-bedroom apartment of 89 m2 in the…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 295,500
A9-331. Two-level apartment in Risan, MontenegroTwo-level two-bedroom apartment - 140.69 m2 …
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
145 m² 2 Floor
€ 380,000
A9-332. Two-level apartment in Montenegro. RisanTwo-level apartment (145.69 sq.m.). The apar…
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,000
A9-1059. One Bedroom Apartment with panoramic sea views in RisanFor sale one  bedroom&n…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 135,000
Three-room duplex in the club complex - Risan, Kotor. About 150m from the sea. The area of …
9 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
12 bath 450 m²
Price on request
Beautiful three storey villa with splendid sea view for sale in Risan, situated only 200 fro…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 125 m²
€ 299,500
Luxury duplex apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small residentia…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
3 bath 114 m²
€ 353,000
Duplex with three bedrooms in a great location in a modern complex on the first line to the …
Apartment in Strp, Montenegro
Apartment
Strp, Montenegro
27 m²
€ 81,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Apartments for sale in a fully renovated traditional Boka b…
1 room studio apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir