Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality
  5. Silute
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Silute, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
49 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,990
SELLING PART WITH 7.43 ARS LAND SILTER, RAMUGHG G. 3 49.43 sq. M. m. part of the area house …
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir