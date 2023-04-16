Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mazeikiu seniunija, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
4
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
House for sale with 8.64 a.m. home estate land in the old town of Minor P.Matulionio g.23. H…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…

Properties features in Mazeikiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir