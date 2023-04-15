Lithuania
Houses for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
House
Obeline, Lithuania
71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,000
A supervised garden with a brick house for sale - Obelic Gardens in the community. A neat g…
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
486 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
SIZE TO BE SIZE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE MIXTURE WITH THE SELD OF THE SURVEILLANCE WITH B…
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
245 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
House
Girenai, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,800
INDUSTRIAL PROJECT FOR SALE SODYBA 81 m2 LIVING HOME AGRICULTURAL BUILDING 170 m2 + MANSARDA…
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
Wooden house for sale with 4th century. plot and farm building In the winter – a very old, r…
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
If you dream of a residential house or just a holiday lodge surrounded by forest areas, this…
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 158,000
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale in Vilkavish. Strategically comfortable and…
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
House
Geleziniai, Lithuania
148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
SHOW RECONSTRATED HOUSE IN THE SURNITION OF GELCHES, VOS 12 KM. FROM MARIJAM 2019 the house…
House
Paezeriai, Lithuania
151 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
SUMMARY SELLED LIVING HOUSE NATURAL IN APSUPTY BEFORE THE FUND OF THE FUNDS, THE VILLIONAL R…
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
This place will be suitable for those who like to be surrounded by nature, in the fresh air,…
House
Slavikai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 61,000
104.52 sq.m. house with 21.16 a. plot, School g., Gotlybish, Shock r. The house is sold wit…
House
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
1 545 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
House
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
1 545 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
House
Budvieciai, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 14,800
House
Alksnenai, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
House
Silgaliai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 31,700
House
Bebruliske, Lithuania
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 30,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK, A HOUSE IS SELDED WITH THE LAND SECTION ----------------------------------…
House
Kuosenai, Lithuania
820 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,900
Vilkaviškis r.sav, Bartninkus sen., Koušėnai, Akations g. 820 m2 building, former shop-dinin…
House
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
213 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Amazing homestead with 35. Century for sale. Plot. In 2020 a large house ( was built in 1932…
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
195 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SHOWING THE WORD OF VIEWS K., VILLAGE R . There is an opportunity to buy 20 hectares of lan…
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
House
Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
HOUSE FOR GELGAUDICIAN CITY!!! House for sale in Gelgaudish, Peace G. 30, Dance r. House wo…
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
486 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
SALE OF PRIVATE GARDEN IN FOREST EDUCATION - ACTION OF RURAL TOURISM BUSINESS WITH BANKWISH …
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,900
SODY SODY ONE! __________________________________________________ Homestead in Mockava, Ca…
