Where can I buy a house in Klaipėda

Lithuanian city offers several options. Those who prefer to live in the centre of all important events can choose the Old Town. In this prestigious area you can find:

private houses at the seaside;

two level executive style homes and mansions.

For those who appreciate a quiet, slow-paced life, the ideal solution is to buy a house in the suburbs. We are referring to such areas as Medelynas and Rumpiškė. Here you can buy objects with all the modern amenities: a veranda, a garage, a large plot of land.

What is the price of houses in Klaipėda

The most expensive housing is in Klaipėda’s Old town. Price per square meter here is 1,000-1,300€. It is much cheaper to buy a house in the suburbs. The cost of the real estate there varies from 500€ to 800€ per square meter.

Can foreigners get a residence permit through the purchase of housing in Lithuania

There is no such an investment program in the country. At the same time, buying a private house in Klaipėda gives foreigners the opportunity to get a Schengen Visa under a simplified scheme. A Schengen visa allows you to legally stay in Lithuania for up to 6 months in a year.