Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Klaipėda City Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania
Klaipeda
19
House
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 168,000
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,800
"BALL WAY" is sold with an equipped 65 sqm house with a terrace, 119 800 euros _____________…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
83 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
HOUSE CLAINDING RAJONE 82.87 KV.M. WITH 12 A. I'm SEPTEMBERING THE SUMMARY! House for sale …
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
186 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
IN THE CLASS, THE OLD SENAMESTIGATION IS SELDED EXCLUSIVE DIZAINER EQUIPMENT 185.87 sq.m HOU…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
"HOWS IN THE PRAYER" next to the Klaipeda SELLOW is equipped with COTEDG ! _________________…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 419,000
THESE ERDMS CAN BE YOUR IN THE CLASS OF THE CLASS! The house is perfect for people who want…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
In Calot, a house is for sale in the suburbs of Klaipeda. ----------------------------------…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
Garden for sale in Klaipeda with sauna building. Extraordinary opportunity to buy a garden …
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
239 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 259,900
SELLED DASON DOWNLOAD COTEDS IN THE CLASS, BARK G. 22 For sale two spacious unblocked cottag…
4 room house
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda City, Tauralaukis (Former Meme Area). Two halves of a semi-detached hous…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
385 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECTIVE IN ONE FROM THE PRESIDENT'S CLASSES -----------------------…
3 room house
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
Lithuania, City of Klaipėda, Tauralaukis neighborhood, 55 Ringelio Street (former Memel). Fo…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
123 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
357 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
103 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
In the Klaipeda area, Ginduli km, a 2-storey cottage is sold on Rainbow Street On the ground…
3 room house
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Lithuania, near the center of the third largest port city in Lithuania - Klaipėda (former Me…
Properties features in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map