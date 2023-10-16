UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Houses
Houses for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania
382 properties total found
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
73 m²
2
€24,000
Recommend
House
Gulbiniskiai, Lithuania
90 m²
1
MODERN A++ CLASS MEA 2023M. STATE HOUSE WITH A BIG PHOTENCIAL TO HOME UNDER YOUR FAMILY NEED…
€79,000
Recommend
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
137 m²
2
€155,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
100 m²
1
€165,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
240 m²
3
€285,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
95 m²
1
€185,000
Recommend
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
79 m²
2
€163,000
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
204 m²
2
€150,000
Recommend
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
128 m²
2
€239,900
Recommend
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
213 m²
2
€156,000
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
97 m²
1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
410 m²
2
410 sqm for sale. house with 20.56 a. plot in Blackgirl, Rokai, Kaunas HOUSE . Address – …
€257,000
Recommend
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
57 m²
1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
261 m²
2
261 sq.m. house with 11.3 a.m. plot of Žirgyn g., Margava, Kaunas district. HOUSE . Addre…
€322,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
69 m²
2
69.45 sq.m. garden house with 6.3 a.m. plot in Bernathon, Kaunas district. HOUSE . Addres…
€39,000
Recommend
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kaunas, Lithuania
95 m²
1
THE ROOM OF THE RAMY COUNTRY THE WORLD! COMPACT HOME FOR YOUR FREATMENT! PLAYING IN MINUUM P…
€37,000
Recommend
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
87 m²
2
SELLOW DIZAIN A+ CLASS HOUSE BEFORE YOUTH MARIES! LAST PROJECT MARS ETAP! =================…
€165,000
Recommend
House with gas heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
198 m²
2
IN THE LOCATION OF THE BIRSTON CURORTO RAMIO, PROBANGUS IS SELECTED, THE HOUSE ESTABLISHED I…
€990,000
Recommend
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
121 m²
1
€37,000
Recommend
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
137 m²
2
€205,000
Recommend
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Bubiai, Lithuania
78 m²
1
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
€29,900
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Rinkunai, Lithuania
154 m²
2
THE ERDVUS FOR SALE, THE HOUSE SOURCE IS PREPARED BY QUALITY. MODERN HOME EQUIPMENT, FULL CU…
€199,900
Recommend
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
190 m²
2
IN STRATEGIC PUTION, HOUSE IS SELECTED IN THE PLACE, WITH THE WARROW, AND THE WAIT OF THE WA…
€208,000
Recommend
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pakuonis, Lithuania
121 m²
1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH OWN BUILDING AND LAND PUBLISHING IN THE PACKAGE, PRAYER R. It is also a …
€61,000
Recommend
House with garage, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
344 m²
2
€240,000
Recommend
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
224 m²
2
€435,000
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Gervenupis, Lithuania
27 m²
1
THE GERVENT IS SODA WITH THE HOUSE IN THE GERUATION! Plot - 5.17 a, edge, borders the stream…
€22,000
Recommend
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
105 m²
2
IN THE MIPRORAJON OF THE WINDERS, WE CLOSE THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE INVARTAL, 105 KV.M. HOUSE WI…
€265,000
Recommend
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Slienava, Lithuania
264 m²
2
IN THE PROPERTY OF THE PROPERTY, NEVERONMENT IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, NOT LANDED FOR THE FORES…
€225,000
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
155 m²
2
IN THE WINDOW, 155 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 13 A. LAND SKLYPU. Vishvydava- magnificent Kaunas city n…
€265,000
Recommend
