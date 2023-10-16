Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
129
Jonava
7
Prienai
7
Birstonas
6
Karmelava
6
Zapyskis
6
Kulautuva
3
382 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
€24,000
House in Gulbiniskiai, Lithuania
House
Gulbiniskiai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
MODERN A++ CLASS MEA 2023M. STATE HOUSE WITH A BIG PHOTENCIAL TO HOME UNDER YOUR FAMILY NEED…
€79,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€155,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€285,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€185,000
House with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€163,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,000
House with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
€239,900
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
410 sqm for sale. house with 20.56 a. plot in Blackgirl, Rokai, Kaunas HOUSE . Address – …
€257,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Balbieriskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Balbieriskis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Prien R., a house in the center of Balbierškis. The house owns a farm buildi…
€18,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 2
261 sq.m. house with 11.3 a.m. plot of Žirgyn g., Margava, Kaunas district. HOUSE . Addre…
€322,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
69.45 sq.m. garden house with 6.3 a.m. plot in Bernathon, Kaunas district. HOUSE . Addres…
€39,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ROOM OF THE RAMY COUNTRY THE WORLD! COMPACT HOME FOR YOUR FREATMENT! PLAYING IN MINUUM P…
€37,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLOW DIZAIN A+ CLASS HOUSE BEFORE YOUTH MARIES! LAST PROJECT MARS ETAP! =================…
€165,000
House with gas heating in Birstonas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE LOCATION OF THE BIRSTON CURORTO RAMIO, PROBANGUS IS SELECTED, THE HOUSE ESTABLISHED I…
€990,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€205,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Bubiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Bubiai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
€29,900
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDVUS FOR SALE, THE HOUSE SOURCE IS PREPARED BY QUALITY. MODERN HOME EQUIPMENT, FULL CU…
€199,900
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
IN STRATEGIC PUTION, HOUSE IS SELECTED IN THE PLACE, WITH THE WARROW, AND THE WAIT OF THE WA…
€208,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pakuonis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pakuonis, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH OWN BUILDING AND LAND PUBLISHING IN THE PACKAGE, PRAYER R. It is also a …
€61,000
House with garage, with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€435,000
House with Furnace heating in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
THE GERVENT IS SODA WITH THE HOUSE IN THE GERUATION! Plot - 5.17 a, edge, borders the stream…
€22,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE MIPRORAJON OF THE WINDERS, WE CLOSE THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE INVARTAL, 105 KV.M. HOUSE WI…
€265,000
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Slienava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PROPERTY OF THE PROPERTY, NEVERONMENT IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, NOT LANDED FOR THE FORES…
€225,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WINDOW, 155 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 13 A. LAND SKLYPU. Vishvydava- magnificent Kaunas city n…
€265,000

Properties features in Kaunas County, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
