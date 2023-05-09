Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

Residential properties for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

Verbania
118
Omegna
3
232 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bieno, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bieno, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 290 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
€ 6,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 403 m²
€ 750,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 265,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€ 215,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 330,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
€ 4,200,000
Villa 2 room villa in Premeno, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Premeno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
€ 400,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 650 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 1 150 m²
€ 4,400,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa Villa in Stresa, Italy
Villa Villa
Stresa, Italy
Area 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 720 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 540 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
€ 900,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 220,000
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
€ 390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
€ 1,980,000
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 430,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 190,000
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
€ 585,000

