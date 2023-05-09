Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Piemont
Verbano-Cusio-Ossola
Residential properties for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy
Verbania
118
Omegna
3
Clear all
232 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bieno, Italy
18
8
1 290 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
500 m²
€ 6,800,000
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4
140 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4
193 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
6
240 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
6
403 m²
€ 750,000
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
113 m²
€ 330,000
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
3
130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3
90 m²
€ 265,000
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
90 m²
€ 215,000
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4
140 m²
€ 330,000
Villa 4 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
5
240 m²
€ 4,200,000
Villa 2 room villa
Premeno, Italy
3
118 m²
€ 400,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
650 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
1 150 m²
€ 4,400,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
450 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa Villa
Stresa, Italy
700 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
720 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
540 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
450 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
550 m²
€ 900,000
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
2
65 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
3
80 m²
€ 220,000
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
165 m²
€ 390,000
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
174 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
324 m²
€ 1,980,000
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
3
100 m²
€ 430,000
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
4
110 m²
€ 190,000
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
2
87 m²
€ 160,000
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
216 m²
€ 585,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map