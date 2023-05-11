Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Varese, Italy

Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
11
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
8
Casciago
3
Laveno-Mombello
3
Luino
3
Villa Villa in Angera, Italy
Villa Villa
Angera, Italy
Area 450 m²
€ 2,800,000
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
€ 4,900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Gavirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gavirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 702 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 2 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Angera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 335 m²
€ 860,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Golasecca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Golasecca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Besozzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Besozzo, Italy
Rooms 5
€ 1,600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 487 m²
€ 1,600,000
2 room apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€ 210,000
Villa 5 room villa in Biumo Superiore, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Biumo Superiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ronchiano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Ronchiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
€ 330,000
1 room apartment in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
1 room apartment
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 148,000
1 room apartment in Monvalle, Italy
1 room apartment
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 170 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ponte, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ispra, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ispra, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 650 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
€ 10,000,001
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 2,200,000
3 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 390,000

Properties features in Varese, Italy

