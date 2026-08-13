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Residential properties for sale in Luino, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Motte, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Motte, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
$9,38M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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