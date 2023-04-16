Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Verona
  5. Peschiera del Garda
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 3 room villain Broglie, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Broglie, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 499,000
In Peschiera del Garda, località Broglie, four individual villas will be built on one floor.…
Villa 3 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m²
€ 2,500,000
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 899,000
San Benedetto di Lugana, in an elegant residential area, a short distance from the lake, we …
Villa 2 room villain Broglie, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Broglie, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 800,000
In Peschiera del Garda, in Località Boschetti, a hilly area with a wonderful view over the L…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir