Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Veneto
Verona
Peschiera del Garda
Residential properties for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 275,000
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 430,000
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 240,000
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 325,000
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 330,000
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
115 m²
€ 195,000
GH-SV00009. Просторные апартаменты в двух шагах от центраВ нескольких минутах от центра горо…
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
132 m²
€ 870,000
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
€ 259,000
In San Benedetto di Lugana, in a well-serviced area just outside the centre of Peschiera del…
Villa 3 room villa
Broglie, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
€ 499,000
In Peschiera del Garda, località Broglie, four individual villas will be built on one floor.…
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
243 m²
€ 1,600,000
The Officers’ Pavilion is the ideal place for those who want to discover the luxury of livin…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 385,000
The residence is located in a new residential complex near the centre of San Benedetto di Lu…
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 800,000
The Officers’ Pavilion is the ideal place for those who want to discover the luxury of livin…
Villa 3 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
248 m²
€ 2,500,000
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 899,000
San Benedetto di Lugana, in an elegant residential area, a short distance from the lake, we …
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 275,000
In San Benedetto di Lugana, only 150 metres from the lake, we offer a completely renovated f…
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 699,000
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
133 m²
€ 747,000
Only 2 minutes by foot from the lake and from the centre of Peschiera del Garda, we offer a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 820,000
Characteristic lake house, renovated and unique in its kind, with direct view of the harbor …
Villa 2 room villa
Broglie, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 800,000
In Peschiera del Garda, in Località Boschetti, a hilly area with a wonderful view over the L…
