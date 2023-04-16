Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Verona
  5. Peschiera del Garda

Residential properties for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

25 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 275,000
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 430,000
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 240,000
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 325,000
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 330,000
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 195,000
GH-SV00009. Просторные апартаменты в двух шагах от центраВ нескольких минутах от центра горо…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 870,000
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 259,000
In San Benedetto di Lugana, in a well-serviced area just outside the centre of Peschiera del…
Villa 3 room villain Broglie, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Broglie, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 499,000
In Peschiera del Garda, località Broglie, four individual villas will be built on one floor.…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 243 m²
€ 1,600,000
The Officers’ Pavilion is the ideal place for those who want to discover the luxury of livin…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 385,000
The residence is located in a new residential complex near the centre of San Benedetto di Lu…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 800,000
The Officers’ Pavilion is the ideal place for those who want to discover the luxury of livin…
Villa 3 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m²
€ 2,500,000
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 899,000
San Benedetto di Lugana, in an elegant residential area, a short distance from the lake, we …
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 275,000
In San Benedetto di Lugana, only 150 metres from the lake, we offer a completely renovated f…
1 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 699,000
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m²
€ 747,000
Only 2 minutes by foot from the lake and from the centre of Peschiera del Garda, we offer a …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 820,000
Characteristic lake house, renovated and unique in its kind, with direct view of the harbor …
Villa 2 room villain Broglie, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Broglie, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 800,000
In Peschiera del Garda, in Località Boschetti, a hilly area with a wonderful view over the L…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir